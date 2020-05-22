Fosun International Ltd Raises Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.4% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.82.

Linde stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.18. The company had a trading volume of 51,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,586. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

