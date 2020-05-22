Fosun International Ltd Sells 23,680 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 433,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856,393. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $260.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

