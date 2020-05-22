Fosun International Ltd Sells 23,690 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. 236,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,384,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of -76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

