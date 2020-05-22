Fosun International Ltd Sells 3,100 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 62.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. 215,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,527. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.