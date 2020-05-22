Fosun International Ltd Sells 6,550 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.87. 7,190,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,101,742. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

