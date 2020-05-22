Fosun International Ltd Sells 800 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,336. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

