Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 88,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 33,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

