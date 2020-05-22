Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $343,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in salesforce.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,901 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,535 shares of company stock valued at $65,708,070 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.69.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.75. 214,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

