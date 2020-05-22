Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 934 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Paychex were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

PAYX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,038. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

