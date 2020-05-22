Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 160,538 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in AT&T by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 55,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

AT&T stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. 9,880,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,959,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

