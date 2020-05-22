General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,549.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus cut their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

Shares of GE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. 30,407,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,024,032. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.