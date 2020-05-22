Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,486 shares of company stock worth $2,335,408. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.00. 56,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,049. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.