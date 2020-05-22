Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

HON stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.11. The stock had a trading volume of 156,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.