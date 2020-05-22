Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of Iamgold stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$5.28. 1,346,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,473. Iamgold has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$5.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.11.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$368.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.