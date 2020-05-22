IMV (TSE:IMV) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

IMV (TSE:IMV) received a C$3.00 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 37.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IMV from C$9.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of IMV traded down C$0.32 on Friday, reaching C$4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 118,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.50, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.80. IMV has a 12-month low of C$1.98 and a 12-month high of C$6.69.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.04 million. On average, analysts expect that IMV will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

