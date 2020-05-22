Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.71. 1,485,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,012. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 365.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

