InterOcean Capital LLC Acquires 4,505 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 138.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,109,000 after acquiring an additional 417,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,551,000 after purchasing an additional 177,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,529,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,066,000 after buying an additional 234,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.60. The stock had a trading volume of 94,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,735. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

