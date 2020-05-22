InterOcean Capital LLC Buys 76,200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3,417.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,091,000 after acquiring an additional 871,892 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $499,497,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.98. 2,136,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,502,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

