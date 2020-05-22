InterOcean Capital LLC Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

InterOcean Capital LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,330 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 100,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,338. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.74.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

