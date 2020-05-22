InterOcean Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

InterOcean Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $170.33. 33,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,556. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.73.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

