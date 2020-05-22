InterOcean Capital LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.7% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 694,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after acquiring an additional 138,084 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.42. 25,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,177. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,845 shares of company stock valued at $46,894,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.91.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

