InterOcean Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,666 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.19. 381,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,152,818. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

