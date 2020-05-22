InterOcean Capital LLC Has $28.43 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

InterOcean Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.6% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $129.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,055. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.