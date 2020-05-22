InterOcean Capital LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 136.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.40. The stock had a trading volume of 284,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

