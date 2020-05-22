InterOcean Capital LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,258,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after purchasing an additional 505,701 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 156,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 323.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.07. 40,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,630. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average of $167.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

