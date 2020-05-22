InterOcean Capital LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,500 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.6% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 583,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,681,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

