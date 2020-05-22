InterOcean Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

InterOcean Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 20,762.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,253,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,392 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $32,124,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 64,727.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,102,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 273,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $12,096,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 350,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,838,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

