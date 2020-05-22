InterOcean Capital LLC Purchases 12,078 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.43.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.96. 979,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

