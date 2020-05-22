InterOcean Capital LLC Purchases 19,502 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

