InterOcean Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

InterOcean Capital LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,295 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

USB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 345,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,201. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

