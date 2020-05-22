InterOcean Capital LLC Sells 144,364 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

InterOcean Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 144,364 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Network increased its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.99. 93,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,708. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

