InterOcean Capital LLC Sells 32,443 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

InterOcean Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,443 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 2.6% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Southern worth $29,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of SO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 209,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,108. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

