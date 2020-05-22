Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,216 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 21.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.08% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $67,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.34. 17,939,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,263,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

