Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.59. 20,097,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,263,688. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

