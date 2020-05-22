iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 946.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 279,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 287.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 256,661 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16,357.3% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50,217 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.27. 170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,100. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

