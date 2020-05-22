iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4,475.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 2,520.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,243,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738,287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 1,959.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,161,000 after buying an additional 1,856,251 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 165.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,310 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,347. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.

