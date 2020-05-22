Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,246 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises 1.2% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. InterOcean Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Kellogg worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 59,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

