KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Boosted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 379.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,158 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,507 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in KLA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $299,294,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

KLA stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.25. 282,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $759,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,091 shares of company stock worth $8,323,707. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.