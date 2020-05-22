KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 1,877.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,520 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.29% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 86,054 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 235,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 525,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 378,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBA traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,503. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

