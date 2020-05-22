Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $15,048,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.88. 91,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,433. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.28 and a 200-day moving average of $277.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

