Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.78. The company had a trading volume of 208,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.56. The company has a market cap of $299.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Stephens raised their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

