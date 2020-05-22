Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.83. 162,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $299.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

