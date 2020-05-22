Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 106,744 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,155.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Paypal by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Paypal by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 81,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Paypal by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 156,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after buying an additional 59,221 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average is $111.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

