Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 32,848 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 291.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 256.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. 10,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,818. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

