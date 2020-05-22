Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 56,650 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $87.10. 618,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,647. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.86. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

