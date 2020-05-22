Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 156,144 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 693.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,144 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

