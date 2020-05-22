Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,963,000. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $138.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,057. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.