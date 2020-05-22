Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 519.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,710 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $619,639,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after buying an additional 1,622,256 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,326.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,081,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,740,000 after buying an additional 239,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,924,000 after buying an additional 226,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.62.

SPGI traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $311.51. 29,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,972. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.56 and its 200-day moving average is $274.40. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $317.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

