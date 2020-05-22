Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $15.15 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,399.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. The stock has a market cap of $255.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.44. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

