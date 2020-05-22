Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $17.13 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,543.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,653 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.04. The company had a trading volume of 99,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,130. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

